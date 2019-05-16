Sunbury attorney meeting with Wood-Mode employees Thursday night

SUNBURY – Former Wood-Mode employees will have the opportunity to get questions answered about available legal resources tonight thanks to a Sunbury attorney. Joel Wiest is holding the meeting for former employees and their families tonight at 7 p.m. at the Shikellamy High School Field House.

Wiest says there are still lots of questions if employees can still receive their unemployment and worker’s compensation from Wood-Mode, “My understanding is there’s going to be a meeting next week with the governor’s response team, Labor and Industry, local legislators, and there former employees, where a lot of those questions are going to be answered. But legally, you cannot stop paying your unemployment or worker’s comp.”

Wiest says if the state can’t help, he’s willing to step in to make sure employees get the help they need. He says he’ll also discuss pension and benefits and much more.