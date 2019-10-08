SUN Tech student charged with threatening classmates

NEW BERLIN – An 18-year-old student at SUN Area Technical Institute is facing charges after threatening to kill classmates. New Berlin Police tell The Daily Item, Isaiah Collazo of Lewisburg mimicked using hammers and drills as weapons. SUN Tech Administrative Director Jennifer Hain tells WKOK a message was sent out to parents last week. Hain says the school conducted its own investigation, allowing students to come forward about the incident. Hain says the suspect is not attending SUN Tech at this time and there is no immediate concern or danger at the school.

The Daily Item says Collazo is charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and harassment, along with summary counts of harassment and disorderly conduct. The Daily Item says charges were filed in district court and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 5. WKOK has reached out to New Berlin Police.