SUN Tech holds student career exploration camps

NEW BERLIN – SUN Area Technical Institute and the SUN Tech Foundation had their summer career camps this week. Students going into grades seven, eight, and nine, as well as home-schooled students, explored their possibilities in careers such as welding, woodworking, culinary arts, carpentry, and masonry.

Suzanne Bartholomew, a student who has an interest in cooking said “Just knowing to cook is just nice to have in a household. When I grow up, I would love to learn how to cook great meals, when I eventually have kids. For a hungry group, I cook great meals and cook great meals for my parents.”

Cloe Totten, a student who has interests in carpentry, talks about how she got into carpentry from her grandfather, “When I was little, I went down to my grandfather’s basement in his man cave, in his building spot. I started nailing nails into the wood, and I started making things like crosses, bird houses, and a lot of other fun things.”

SUN Tech camp funds originate from Educational Improvement Tax Credit funds from local businesses. Those funds go through the SUN Tech Foundation to make it all happen. Businesses this year who donated are: Weis Markets, PPL Electric Utilities, The Northumberland National Bank, Mifflinburg Bank and Trust, and Waste Management.