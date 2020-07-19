Summertime hosting in a COVID world; some tips on how to stay safe

SUNBURY – You might be missing family gatherings and parties during this unique summertime with COVID-19, but Weis Markets Lifestyle Initiative Manager Elizabeth Stark says there are safe ways to entertain. She has some tips:

You might want to keep the guest list smaller, “So, if you are in person, really limit that headcount and really communicate to the others who is coming so that they can be comfortable with the other guests that might be there.”

Stark says planning an event in a space where chairs and tables can be spread out will help with social distancing.

You’ll want to offer hand sanitizer to your guests, “Keep it on the different tables, keep it at the serving table just to encourage folks to clear their hands and sanitize them before they take their food or eat themselves. That may be one other tip to consider.”

Limiting food contact to only one server.

Consider hosting a virtual event.

Consider a ‘bring your own’ picnic, “So maybe they bring their own food that they eat themselves, again, to limit the amount of cross contact among a number of people.

Another idea might be to serve food in individual cups, so like fruit salad is served in a cup by itself so that you’re not dishing out from a larger portion, vegetables and dip…”

Stark adds that there are also benefits to dining al fresco, including mood boosting fresh air, an increase in vitamin D, and heightened senses which can make your food taste better. You can hear all of Stark’s tips on a recent Sunrise program with Registered Dietitian Kathryn Long, on the WKOK podcast page.