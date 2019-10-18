Suit: Hospital mishandled infection that killed 3 babies

WILKES-BARRE (AP) – The parents of a newborn who died in Geisinger’s neonatal ICU allege in a lawsuit hospital officials failed to protect their son from a lethal bacterial infection that had already killed two other premature babies.

The parents’ Philadelphia attorney, Matt Casey, tells us part of the suit refers to how Geisinger answered a question about when they knew of a ‘trend’, which began in August, but didn’t reoute parents until three infants died.

Abel Cepeda was 5 days old when he died at the hospital Sept. 30. He was the third premature infant in two months to die from an infection caused by the Pseudomonas bacterium, and the eighth to be infected. Geisinger later began diverting very premature infants to other facilities as it works to identify the source of the outbreak. Geisinger has also told us it expresses its deepest sympathies and will provide full support to all families affected.