Suicide deaths rising in U.S., more prevention measures being sought

SUNBURY – With suicide numbers rising in the U.S., doctors and researchers are still looking at finding ways to get ahead of it. Evangelical Community Hospital Psychologist Dr. Anthony Ragusea gave us an inside look at these measures during a recent WKOK Sunrise appearance. Dr. Ragusea says suicide is now the 10th overall cause of death in the U.S. He says researchers want to know if technology can help prevent suicides, “There’s some interesting new research that’s being done using machine-learning techniques, but people can have many risk factors for suicide and yet never attempt.”

Dr. Ragusea says one factor for rising statistics; suicide is still unpredictable, “Even though research over the last 15 years has helped us to understand a lot of the risk factors for suicide, we’re still terrible at predicting it. We try to air on the side of caution and encourage people to take action when they’re concerned.”

Fortunately, Dr. Ragusea says Pennsylvania’s suicide numbers are a little below the national average. He also says suicide numbers in Union and Snyder County are some of the lowest rated in the state. Hear more from Dr. Ragusea on the WKOK Podcast page or visit WKOK on Google Play or Apple Podcasts and subscribe.