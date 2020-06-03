Successful use of mail-in ballots in Snyder County

MIDDLEBURG – In Snyder County, it was a very successful first attempt using mail-in ballots for Tuesday’s primary election according to Snyder County Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz.

Many Pennsylvania residents used the mail-in ballot option for the primary due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Commissioner Kantz says about a third of Snyder County residents used the mail in option, “We had over 3,000 mail-in ballots in Snyder County, and that process went very smoothly.”

Kantz says Snyder and other PA counties did see some minor snags during voting, “Many counties dealt with things along the way they weren’t used to, voters weren’t used to. Some people got the ballots early and then forgot they got them, and when they got to the polls, they found out they already cast their vote, but the process worked.”

