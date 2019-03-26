Report: Susquehanna students now included in gun safety meetings

SELINSGROVE – Following December protests against arming public safety officers on campus, Susquehanna University is now involving students in discussions about bettering campus safety. The Daily Item reports Susan Lantz, vice president for Student Life, and Public Safety Director Angelo Martin met one-on-one with numerous students to address safety concerns.

Some students told The Daily Item the uproar was sparked because of the suddenness of announcing its gun policy via email. Students say all they wanted was to be included in the discussions.

The Daily Item says a student advisory group has been formed. It’s composed of members of 19 student organizations and President Dr. Jonathan Green, that meets once a month. Martin says arming public safety officers came as a result of his own analysis of security gaps on campus during the past two years.