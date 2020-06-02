Susquehanna University: Student video contained racial slur, threats

SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University says it is investigating a video containing the voice of a student that included a racial slur and threats. In an email, Vice President for Student Life Susan Little Lantz says numerous sources provided the university with a video reported to contain the off-camera voice of an admitted student uttering a ‘reprehensible statement’ including a racial slur and threatening language.

Lantz says students and many others have expressed concerns in condemning the conduct, and the university will not perpetuate the hateful message depicted on the recording by publishing its content. SU says it will take action with the individual involved as appropriate based on the findings of the investigation.