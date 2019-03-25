SU says black bear broke into beehives, one hive damaged

SELINSGROVE – A bear with a sweet tooth apparently menaced some of Susquehanna University’s bee hives. Officials believe a black bear broke into its beehives on campus, damaging one.

On its website, SU officials say a black bear with “a rumbly in his tumbly” broke into beehives outside the Center for Earth and Environmental Research last weekend (March 16-17). They say two of the three hives are intact. But they say the third was pulled apart, dragged about 50 feet away and heavily, well, licked.

SU says staff then reassembled the hive, but the bear came back the next day. The university says its bee mentor, Lloyd Knouse of Richfield, is currently babysitting the hives behind an electrified fence on his property until it can build its own.

The university says the state Game Commission has also baited a live trap with the next-best bear treat – doughnuts. Last summer, SU became the first university in PA to be certified as an affiliate of the Bee Campus USA program.