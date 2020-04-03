SU reschedules Commencement for August 9

SELINSGROVE – It won’t be until August before students at Susquehanna University can walk across the stage at graduation. In a release, SU announced its 162nd Commencement has been rescheduled to Sunday August 9 at 1 p.m. It’ll be held in the James W. Garrett Sports Complex Field House. The ceremony was originally scheduled for May 13 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SU says degrees will still be conferred on this date to all students eligibile to graduate, which is currently estimated around 500. Additional details will be announced in the coming months.

SU says faculty also voted recently to allow a pass/fail grading option to all students for this semester only. Students who don’t elect this option will receive regular letter grades.