Home
SU, PA CareerLink partner to offer services to Wood-Mode employees

SU, PA CareerLink partner to offer services to Wood-Mode employees

WKOK Staff | May 28, 2019 |

SELINSGROVE – More services are on the way for laid off Wood-Mode employees. Susquehanna University tells us they are partnering with PA CareerLink to offer free assistance with career coaching, resume writing, and practice interviews for former Wood-Mode employees.

 

SU’s counselors will also offer job loss coaching.   The event is next Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SUN Area Technical Institute in New Berlin. Representatives from Bucknell University and Central Penn College will also attend the event.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff