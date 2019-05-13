SU awarded $950,000 grant from Richard King Mellon Foundation

SELINSGROVE – A $950,000 grant has been awarded to Susquehanna University in support of it Freshwater Research Institute. In a news release, the university says the grant is coming from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.

The university says the two-year grant will allow SU to support expanded collaborative research and conservation in the state’s watersheds. It will also complete the renovation of a former dairy barn to expand facilities dedicated to freshwater research and collaborations. Other research grants and scholarships can be awarded as well.

The Freshwater Research Institute was founded in 2014 through a generous gift from the Richard King Mellon Foundation. The institute’s mission is to monitor, restore, and protect the ecological health of PA’s waters.