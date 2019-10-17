Study: 10,000 vehicles travel down Market Street in Lewisburg daily

LEWISBURG – Lewisburg’s traffic study reveals big numbers, 16,000 vehicles a day, and 1,500 pedestrians crossing the street daily, and now lowering those numbers becomes a goal. The final public meeting of Lewisburg’s Market Street Corridor Transportation Study was held Wednesday evening at the Campus Theatre. The study was conducted by the firm Traffic Planning and Design, also known as TPD.

Lewisburg Borough Special Projects Director Kim Wheeler welcomed about 100 attendees to the discussion, “We are here because we all care about downtown Lewisburg and we want to ensure the best future for this community and its residents, proprietors and visitors, for many generations into the future.”

Wheeler explained how the traffic study came about, “Two years ago, a committed group of citizens got together and decided to take action and see what could be done to address the changing nature of the Market Street Corridor in downtown Lewisburg. By the summer of 2017, that’s when the increase in vehicular traffic began significantly disrupting daily life here in the borough.”

Wheeler presented attendees with the results from a merchant survey conducted regarding traffic on the Market Street Corridor. She listed some of the key findings including:

67 percent of merchants reported that vehicular traffic volumes throughout the Market Street Corridor have negatively impacted their business and revenues.

76 percent of merchants identified impacts to parking safety, pedestrian safety and social discourse in regards to vehicle types and volume on the Market Street Corridor as most negatively affecting their businesses.

88 percent of the merchants who responded reported that they have received complaints from customers regarding vehicular types and volumes on Market Street.

18 percent of merchants reported structural damage and deterioration to their buildings.

23 percent of merchants reported the need for more frequent repairs to their businesses.

43 percent of merchants said their premises require more frequent cleaning and maintenance due to the residues of heavy freight traffic.

Ben Guthrie, engineer and TPD project manager and Bucknell University graduate presented data from the traffic study, which was conducted on along Market Street between Route 15 and the Lewisburg River Bridge at Water Street. Data included:

Average daily traffic data was collected on Market Street at Eighth, Third and Water Streets. Consistently, 10,000 vehicles per day travel on Market Street at Eighth and Third Streets. That number is larger at Water Street near the River Bridge, where 16,000 vehicles travel per day.

On a typical weekday, approximately 590 vehicles in each direction crossing the Lewisburg River Bridge. Although there is some drop-off of vehicles turning onto Water Street, the majority are much more likely to continue straight through the entire historic district on Market Street to Route 15.

Truck traffic is consistent throughout the day with heavier volumes between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., with approximate 90 trucks traveling through the downtown per hour. Even at 3 a.m., approximately 50 trucks per hour travel down Market Street.

More than 1,500 pedestrians are crossing Market Street at Fourth Street in a 24-hour period.

There is pedestrian activity spread throughout the nine-block corridor and pedestrians wait an average of 30 to 70 seconds to cross the road.

Data was supplemented with photographs from camera monitoring equipment. The borough and the citizen’s committee can now analyze the data to determine what their next steps may be to lower the volume of traffic on Market Street.