Students graduate from Building Leaders class

MILTON– The Central PA Chamber of Commerce recently held graduation ceremonies for their 2019 Class of Building Leaders for the Susquehanna Valley. The program is for high school students who show an interest in leadership and in their communities. The first graduation took place on April 9 at La Primavera Restaurant in Lewisburg. That ceremony was for students from Lewisburg, Meadowbrook Christian, Mifflinburg, Milton, and Warrior Run.

The second graduation took place on April 16 at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Bloomsburg. That ceremony was for students from Central Columbia, Danville, Millville, and Southern Columbia. Dr. Kevin Sensenig of Interaction Dynamics Group was guest speaker at both events.