Strong storms cause outages, trees down, damage across Valley

UNDATED – Quick, but strong thunderstorms wreaked havoc across the Valley Thursday evening, causing thousands of power outages, trees down and other damage.

As of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, PPL’s outage map says there are just under 4,000 outages across Northumberland County. Upper Augusta Township was of the hardest hit areas at over 1,500 outages, Coal Township had nearly 1,000, Shamokin Township had over 300, and Point Township had over 700.

There were over 1,000 outages in Snyder County, including over 300 in Perry Township, and over 200 in Centre Township.

In Union County, over 400 PPL customers lost electricity, most of them in Hartley Township. Citizen’s Electric customers in East Buffalo Township have over 1,400 outages, and there are 651 in Buffalo Township.

According to Northumberland County 911 and the county fire wire on Facebook, numerous trees are down in Mount Carmel Township, Kulpmont, Shamokin and other areas. Wires were also reported on a metal canopy in Milton. In Union County, a traffic light on Route 304 is out, and wires were reported on a car in Winfield.