Storms Slow Trains in Mifflin Co: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

LEWISTOWN (AP) – An Amtrak train from New York got back on its way to Pittsburgh after being stopped for more than an hour in central Pennsylvania because trees were down along its route. Amtrak said on Wednesday evening that its Train 43 was no longer stopped west of Lewistown. Severe storms raked Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening and again on Wednesday, with high winds and heavy rain that took down trees and power lines.

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. (AP) — The National Weather Service says at least three tornadoes are confirmed from strong storms that raked across the state Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Experts said Wednesday there were tornadoes the day before in Indiana, Bradford and Berks counties. Heavy rains from the front inundated parts of western Pennsylvania, sending torrents down the streets of one town and requiring several people to be helped by swiftwater rescue specialists.

Zelienople officials told drivers to avoid several streets because of severe flooding in the town about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Pittsburgh. The weather system brought high winds that scattered debris, downed trees and took out power lines. There were reports of large hail and some areas received 3 or 4 inches of rainfall over a short period.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania prosecutors want an appeals court to overturn a judge’s decision to throw out the misdemeanor child endangerment conviction of former Penn State President Graham Spanier. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday a notice of appeal was filed with the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

A federal magistrate judge on April 30 gave prosecutors three months to retry Spanier under a version of the law in place in 2001. That’s when Spanier was involved in responding to a complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy. Sandusky was convicted of child molestation in 2012. Spanier’s defense attorney Sam Silver declined comment. The judge ruled one day before the 70-year-old Spanier had been due to begin serving a minimum sentence of two months, followed by two months of house arrest.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook so far has not responded to criticism by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that’s levied against the social networking site. She has ripped the site for not removing a doctored video that has spread widely online _ one in which she appears to slur her words.

The video had been slowed down, giving the false appearance that Pelosi was drunk, ill or otherwise impaired. Last week on CNN, a Facebook executive defended the company’s decision to let the video remain, noting that users are told the video is false when they view or share it. Pelosi says she no longer feels Facebook is “unwittingly” spreading false information but rather is an accomplice to those doing so.

UNDATED (AP) _ The nation got the chance to hear special counsel Robert Mueller’s comments directly. But how those remarks were interpreted depended on the news outlet you chose to filter the news to you. Online, The New York Times reported the remarks stated Mueller “declines to clear Trump.”

Meanwhile the conservative news outlet Breitbart said the Mueller statement “pours gas on impeachment mania.” There was a similar contrast on cable news sites. In an on-air graphic, Fox News Channel called Mueller’s appearance a “stunt” that served to fan the flames of impeachment. On CNN, an online graphic said that Muller’s report “does not clear Trump of obstruction.”

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school system has recalled a high school’s yearbook that had a cover featuring a picture of a Confederate flag. On its Facebook page, Thomasville City Schools said the Thomasville High School yearbook used several photos from yearbooks past, including a 1968 yearbook picture which had the words “Go Dogs” being held in front of the Confederate flag. The yearbook’s theme this year is “A Blast From The Past.”

According to the Facebook post, the yearbook had been distributed to a few students and members of the staff. After the photo was identified, all yearbooks were collected. The picture will be removed from all yearbook covers and new yearbooks will be distributed to students and staff.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) —The city of Statesville, North Carolina says its leaders will consider changing an ordinance regulating the size of flags displayed in a highway business zone. The statement yesterday came after Marcus Lemonis said he’d go to jail before he removes a huge American flag flying at a recreational vehicle store his company owns. The city has sued the company because the flag is much larger than what its ordinance allows.

Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh says the change, if approved, would allow the flag at Gander RV to continue flying. But Lemonis says that’s not enough. He wants no restrictions on the size of American flags as long as the poles and flags aren’t a safety hazard for air travel or people. He plans to visit the Statesville store today.

NEW YORK (AP) — Two pioneering advocates for gay and transgender rights will be celebrated with a public monument in New York City. City officials are announcing today that a monument to Sylvia Rivera and Marsha P. Johnson will be erected in Greenwich Village. The planned monument is part of an initiative to increase the diversity of the statues and monuments in public places around New York City.

The monument will be installed in Greenwich Village a block away from the Stonewall Inn, where patrons resisted a police raid on June 28, 1969, and helped spark the gay rights movement. Johnson died in 1992 at age 46 and Rivera and Rivera in 2002 at age 50. Both gave accounts of joining in the Stonewall uprising. Some accounts say they were leaders of the rebellion.

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton has assailed President Donald Trump at a commencement speech, saying he ignored the special counsel’s findings on Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election. The Democrat who lost to Trump addressed Hunter College graduates yesterday at Madison Square Garden in New York. She spoke hours after Robert Mueller made his first public comments about his investigation into election meddling.

In her speech, Clinton said that “what we’ve seen from the administration is a complete refusal to condemn a foreign power who attacked our democracy.” Trump has said Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied any such interference. Clinton also condemned the administration for supporting policies that she said amounted to “an assault on the rule of law.” She cited a ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of several Muslim-majority nations and separating children from their parents at border crossings.

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s the soundtrack of “Chocolate City,” the non-federal Washington that has traditionally been a tent pole of black America. Go-go music, a distinctive D.C.-specific offshoot of funk, has endured for decades through cultural shifts, fluctuations in popularity and law enforcement purges. Now go-go has taken on a new mantle: battle hymn for the fight against a gentrification wave that’s reshaping the city. “It’s a very deep cultural thing,” said Justin “Yaddiya” Johnson, an activist and creator of the #Don’tMuteDC campaign. “When you think about go-go, you should think about D.C. culture. It should be the symbol of our culture.”

Many longtime Washingtonians fear that culture is being steadily eroded as the city becomes whiter and richer. A recent controversy over an innocuous noise complaint placed go-go at the center of a perfect storm of gentrification symbolism. The owner of a popular mobile phone store in the historically black Shaw neighborhood was told to turn off the go-go that he had been playing through sidewalk speakers for more than 20 years. He claims the complaint came from a resident of the gleaming new mixed-used apartment building erected on the next block.

The reaction was fierce. Seemingly overnight, a protest movement and petition drive sprung up and members of the D.C. Council started weighing in. Within days, the decision was reversed. The mini-controversy was over almost before it started. But it obviously touched a nerve. “I think that was messed up. Go-go IS D.C. Go-Go is our history,” said community activist Tiffany Richardson, one of the thousands of fans who turned out on a Tuesday night this month for an outdoor concert/protest featuring go-go mainstays Backyard Band. “They’re not going to stop go-go.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek says his doctors say he’s in “near remission” of advanced pancreatic cancer and his response to the treatment is “kind of mind-boggling.” Trebek tells People magazine he’s responding very well to chemotherapy and the doctors have told him “they hadn’t seen this kind of positive results in their memory.” Trebek says some of the tumors have shrunk by more than 50%. Trebek says he still has several more rounds of treatment to hopefully get into full remission.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper hit his 10th homer, his 200th career double and drove in four to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to an 11-4, rain-delayed win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Scott Kingery and Maikel Franco hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning, and Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run shot two batters later to blow the game open.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. Today the Phils play on WKOK at 12:30pm (Cardinals @ Phillies). The remainder of the Dan Patrick Show, the Dave Ramsey Show, and an encore Dan Patrict Show (3-5pm) will be on WKOK.com. Steve Jones Show will return on Friday.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Josh Bell tied the Pirates record with his 12th homer in May, and Pittsburgh stopped Derek Dietrich’s homer spree, beating the Cincinnati Reds 7-2 for a split of their four-game series. Bell’s three-run homer tied Jason Bay’s mark from May 2006.

