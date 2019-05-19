Storms Hit Valley: Power out, Route 11 blocked by rock slide

UNDATED — Strong thunderstorms crossed The Valley Sunday afternoon leaving downed trees, power outages and may have contributed to a road closed.

Route 11 is blocked in the narrows again at the site of a recurring rock slide. No details are out from the scene, but fire police and other first responders headed to that location, near the Northumberland/Montour County line.

Trees were blown down at various locations, tree branches are blocking, or partially blocking a number of roads and streets.

A wire was reportedly down on Strawbridge Road near Northumberland.

PPL reports over a thousand power outages scattered in various locations. More than 800 outages are reported in Snyder County, about 500 outages are in Northumberland County.