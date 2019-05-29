Storms hit Valley; hail causes damage, power out from high winds

SUNBURY – Baseball and golfball size hail fell in The Valley during Monday’s strong storms and there were tornado warnings posted during the high winds. A flash flood watch is currently posted for the Susquehanna Valley until Thursday afternoon. That means heavy rains Wednesday can cause localized flooding, especially during afternoon thunderstorms. The full advisory is posted at WKOK.com.

Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued tornado warnings while winds were gusting up to 50-miles per hour and radar showed rotation in the clouds. PPL reported over a thousand power outages in our region during the height of the storm but most power has been restored.

Hail the size of baseballs fell in Sunbury, Selinsgrove recorded hail larger than golf balls, and numerous Valley residents said their vehicles were damaged by the hail.

County communications reported widespread minor damage but no reported catastrophic damage and no tornado sightings were confirmed. Storm cleanup and assessment is still underway and AccuWeather reports more tumultuous weather is on the way.