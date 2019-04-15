STORM UPDATE: Storms blast Valley, schools and roads closed

Severe thunderstorms rip through Valley, many roads closed, some school delays and closings too
SUNBURY – Many roads are closed and there are some school delays and closings after severe thunderstorms ripped through the Valley Sunday night into Monday morning. About an inch of rain fell through the Valley last night, but high winds caused damage across the area.
Three Valley school districts have closed or have called for delays due to last night’s storm:
- Milton Area School District is on a two-hour delay.
- Midd-West School District is on a two-hour delay.
- Millville School District is closed today.
The following roads are closed:
Montour County:
- Fox Hollow Road into Northumberland County
Northumberland County:
- Lower Road in West Cameron Township is closed for trees, wires, and flooding – detour
- Intersection Hosta Road and Elm Road in Shamokin Township due to trees and wires – detour
- Traffic light outages on Route 61 by Shamokin Hospital at 16th Street and at Route 225 at the Cameron Bridge. PennDOT installing temporary stop signs.
- Mile Post Road closed between Shikellamy Aveneue and Mount Pleasant Road.
Union County:
- Abby Lane Road in East Buffalo Township
- Hard Scrabble Road, East Buffalo Township
- Stadium Drive, East Buffalo Township
- 15th at St. Mary’s Street, Lewisburg
- Hoffa Mill Road at Woodland Road, Buffalo Township, for trees down
- Route 405 at Housels Run Road in Northumberland County, road hazards
- Furnance Road at Ridge Road in Buffalo Township, tree down
- Grand Valley Road in Mifflinburg
Snyder
- Route 235 from Route 522 to Middle Creek Road in Spring Township;
- Salem Road/Pine Street/University Ave)from Fair Oak Road to Ridge View Road in Penn Township
- Quarry Road in Franklin Township to Quarry Road in Beaver Township
Columbia
- Route 42 from Route 254 in Millville Borough to Boyer Bottom Road in Greenwood Township;
- Route 42 from Ideal Park Road in Locust Township to Slabtown Road in Catawissa Township;
- Route 239 from Lower Raven Creek Road in Benton Township to Route 487 in Benton Borough;
- Route 487 from Route 118 in Sugarloaf Township to Route 254 in Benton Township;
- Route 1014 (Martzville Road/Evansville Road) from Kachinka Hollow Road to Hill Top Road in Briar Creek Township;
- Route 1015 (Golf Course Road) from Columbia Blvd. in South Centre Township to Huntington Road in North Centre Township;
- Route 4049 (Central Road/Elk Grove Road/Camp Lavigne Road) from Route 118 to the Sullivan County line