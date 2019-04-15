STORM UPDATE: Storms blast Valley, schools and roads closed

Severe thunderstorms rip through Valley, many roads closed, some school delays and closings too

SUNBURY – Many roads are closed and there are some school delays and closings after severe thunderstorms ripped through the Valley Sunday night into Monday morning. About an inch of rain fell through the Valley last night, but high winds caused damage across the area.

Three Valley school districts have closed or have called for delays due to last night’s storm:

Milton Area School District is on a two-hour delay.

Midd-West School District is on a two-hour delay.

Millville School District is closed today.

The following roads are closed:

Montour County:

Fox Hollow Road into Northumberland County

Northumberland County:

Lower Road in West Cameron Township is closed for trees, wires, and flooding – detour

Intersection Hosta Road and Elm Road in Shamokin Township due to trees and wires – detour

Traffic light outages on Route 61 by Shamokin Hospital at 16th Street and at Route 225 at the Cameron Bridge. PennDOT installing temporary stop signs.

Mile Post Road closed between Shikellamy Aveneue and Mount Pleasant Road.

Union County:

Abby Lane Road in East Buffalo Township

Hard Scrabble Road, East Buffalo Township

Stadium Drive, East Buffalo Township

15th at St. Mary’s Street, Lewisburg

Hoffa Mill Road at Woodland Road, Buffalo Township, for trees down

Route 405 at Housels Run Road in Northumberland County, road hazards

Furnance Road at Ridge Road in Buffalo Township, tree down

Grand Valley Road in Mifflinburg

Snyder

Route 235 from Route 522 to Middle Creek Road in Spring Township;

Salem Road/Pine Street/University Ave)from Fair Oak Road to Ridge View Road in Penn Township

Quarry Road in Franklin Township to Quarry Road in Beaver Township

Columbia