STORM UPDATE: Valley roads still closed and power still out

Nearly 800 still without power, some roads still closed

UNDATED – Here is the latest from PennDOT and PPL:

Northumberland County

Mexico Road from Route 642 to Creek Road in East Chillisquaque Township;

Montour County

Century Road from Cameltown Road to Blee Hill Road in Derry Township;

Little Roaring Creek Road/Roaring Creek Road from Mayberry Road to Susquehanna Road

Strick Road from Route 254 to California Road in Limestone Township;

Columbia County

Route 42 from Route 254 in Millville Borough to Boyer Bottom Road in Greenwood Township;

Knob Mountain Road from Eagle Farm Road to Yost Hollow Road in Briar Creek Township;

Slabtown Road from Ideal Park Road to Route 42 in Locust Township;

Creek Road from Mill Road in Locust Township to Old Reading Road/Mensch Road

Hollow Road from Route 487 to Hollow Road in Catawissa Borough;

Legion Road from Ridge Road/Maple Ridge Road in Pine Township to Spruce Run Road

Austin Trail Road from Milroy Road to Laubach Hill Road in Greenwood Township;

Green Creek Road from Laubach Road to Campbell Road in Greenwood Township.

And from PPL Outages Total county customers