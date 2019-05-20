Home
STORM UPDATE: Route 11 and New Berlin Road OPEN, outages persist

WKOK Staff | May 20, 2019 |

UNDATED – Storms caused problems in The Valley Sunday afternoon. Downed trees and wires blocked—or impeded traffic on many roads.

 

Route 11 near the Montour/Northumberland County line was closed because of a rock slide. Route 11 is now open at that location.  PennDOT reported, New Berlin Mountain Road was was closed between Furnace Road and Plum Street in New Berlin due to a downed tree and utility lines. New
Berlin Mountain Road is now open.

 

PPL reported hundreds of power outages after the storm. Now Snyder and Northumberland County have about 100 outages.

 

