STORM UPDATE: Route 11 and New Berlin Road OPEN, outages persist

UNDATED – Storms caused problems in The Valley Sunday afternoon. Downed trees and wires blocked—or impeded traffic on many roads.

Route 11 near the Montour/Northumberland County line was closed because of a rock slide. Route 11 is now open at that location. PennDOT reported, New Berlin Mountain Road was was closed between Furnace Road and Plum Street in New Berlin due to a downed tree and utility lines. New

Berlin Mountain Road is now open.

PPL reported hundreds of power outages after the storm. Now Snyder and Northumberland County have about 100 outages.