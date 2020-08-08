Storm destroys Point Drive-In screen; causes power outages

DANVILLE — A fast, powerful storm swept through the Valley Friday morning leaving damage to Danville, Mahoning Township, and at the Point Drive-In in Northumberland County.

The storm dumped between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain and temporarily knocked out several traffic lights in Danville. Fire police directed traffic through the intersection at Route 11 and Railroad Street. Bloom Road was closed to allow crews to clean up large trees that fell east of the entrance to Geisinger.

One of the movie screens at the Point Drive-In was destroyed. Damage there is estimated as high as $100,000. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to rebuild the screen.

PPL reports that 12 homes in our area are still without power following the storm. Friday over 1,000 PPL customers lost power.

Route 11 was covered with water near the Danville Middle School. The Emergency Department entrance was flooded at Geisinger. A falling tree branch destroyed a car in Danville. Route 42 was closed during cleanup.