SUNBURY – Details are out on an attack near Sunbury last week. Stonington troopers say a man was injured from a late-night assault in the Sunbury last Friday. They say he has declined to cooperate with the investigation.

State police say the incident occurred just after 11 p.m. last Friday in the area of North Fourth Street and Shikellamy Avenue in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. The incident is under investigation.