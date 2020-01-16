Stonington area crash involving a woman and infant, charges

STONINGTON – A Shamokin driver and an infant passenger, were taken to the hospital after a crash Monday evening–the driver is facing several citations. 47-year-old Sheyla Roque and the baby were taken to Geisinger, Rogue had minor injuries and the child was taken there for examination.

Troopers say the crash was on Route 61 in Shamokin Township, Northumberland County, the SUV went off the road, hit an embankment and flipped over. The child was in a safety seat. State police at Stonington say the citations are for reckless driving, careless driving and another violation.