Stone wall along Susquehanna River in Sunbury being replaced

SUNBURY – Sunbury residents may have noticed hundreds of large white concrete blocks placed between the city’s flood wall and the Susquehanna River. City and municipal authority officials tell us crews are going to replace the old, deteriorating stone wall along the river.

Sunbury Municipal Authority Flood Manager Jeff Lewis tells us the wall was “no longer able to help protect the community” and had to be repaired. Lewis tells us erosion had been occurring around the wall as well.

The wall, which has stood along the river since 1936, was last repaired in 2008. Lewis says a recent inspection from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers revealed the wall was failing again. City councilman Jim Eister tells us the city, in conjunction with the municipal authority, applied for a grant of about $500,000 to fund the project.

Eister says the total project costs will range between $625-650,000. Lewis says the authority will contribute up to $125,000 for the project. The project is expected to begin Monday and will last at least a month. During that time, Eister says that area will be fenced off for safety reasons.