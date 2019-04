SUNBURY – A few thousand people still remain without power after strong thunderstorms ripped through the area Sunday night into Monday morning. According to PPL’s outage map, about 4,700 customers still remain without power.

Just over 3,200 customers are without power in Columbia County, just over 540 in Montour County, 695 in Northumberland County, 160 in Snyder County, and about 140 in Union County.

Some roads around the area remain closed as well. We have that complete list posted here.