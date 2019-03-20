Still no resolution between Lewisburg, East Buffalo Township in police dispute

Police dispute still unresolved between Lewisburg, East Buffalo Township

LEWISBURG – An dispute is still unresolved over funding for regional police coverage in Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township. In news release, Lewisburg says it has still not received a response to their February 20 letter demanding the township comply with terms of its Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement (IGA). In the letter, the borough requested corrective action to restore the proper funding of Buffalo Valley Regional Police within 60 days.

Both parties had agreed to a 52-48 percent split with the township responsible for the larger sum, but the township hasn’t paid. Having reached the mid-point of the 60-day period, the borough says it remains hopeful a resolution will be made. If not, the borough reiterated its desire to resort to the legal process to resolve the issue. This is a developing story, we’ll have the township’s view on this dispute–in future newscasts.