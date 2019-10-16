Steel container manufacturer opening new plant in Milton

MILTON – Nearly 100 jobs are coming to the Valley, thanks to a steel container manufacturer opening a plant in Milton. Custom Container Solutions (CCS) has purchased the former Crest Homes building located in the Milton Industrial Park. The manufacturer will expand its operations to this new headquarters and flagship plant. A news release about this was issued from the governor’s office.

The property has been vacant since 2008. CCS has committed to investing at least $5.5 million into the project. It has also pledged to create 36 and retain 60 statewide jobs over the next three years, including the retention of 18 jobs at its plant in Mercer County. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action team.