Status Quo in Valley Numbers: No net gain in COVID cases

HARRISBURG — There is very little change in the number of COVID-19 cases which impact The Valley, and no change in the local hospital data from the Penna. Department of Health Saturday.

In Snyder, Union, Northumberland and Montour County, there was no gain in the number of local cases overall, Northumberland County saw one additional positive case, but Montour County saw their number decrease by one to 49 positive tests. After what the state called a ‘data dump’ Thursday, the DOH has been reconciling the numbers based on county residency; one person was listed as a Montour County resident, but that person was not a Montour County resident.

Dr. Jaewon Ryu, president and CEO of Geisinger said the percentage of people being tested, who turn out to be positive for COVID-19, is increasing. It is up 3% from last week, which he called a minor change. You can hear his remarks here and we will air them on WKOK Sunrise Monday and Tuesday.

Dr. Ryu said in their system, they have tested about 16,000 people, about 18% of whom tested positive. Of those people with COVID-19, 15% of those people were hospitalized. Of that number, 15% were admitted to the ICU. About 100 people were hospitalized in the Geisinger system this week, though he noted, that for the first time in weeks, that number was below 100 for a time.

9 people are on ventilators in Montour County, according to the DOH. One person is on a ventilator at Evangelical Community Hospital.

The DOH reported that the statewide numbers have increased. 1,078 new positive tests for a statewide total of 55,316. 72 new deaths were reported statewide, leading to a total of 3,688 deaths statewide.