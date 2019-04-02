State wrestling champions share their success story

SUNBURY – Two Valley wrestlers are celebrating state champions, but not before they say the put in plenty of hard work on and off the mat. Selinsgrove’s Nate Schon and Southern Columbia’s Gaige Garcia won state titles in March and joined WKOK Sunrise to talk about their memorable seasons.

Schon won his state championship at 220 pounds and he says it’s a huge relief for him and Garcia, “It’s really off the mind now. I’m glad this season came to an end, and I’m ready for next season.”

Garcia won his state title at 195 pounds. He says you don’t go deep into the PIAA tournament without working hard just in practice, “Practice is a big key, you’ve got to work hard there, but you’ve also got to do stuff behind the scenes that people really don’t know about. I live on a mountain, so I do running there and different things like that. So, training at practice is part of it, but you’ve got to do stuff behind the scenes to be able to be a champion as well.”

Garcia beat St. Joseph’s Kolby Franklin in a 5-2 decision. Schon beat Easton’s Andrew Balukas in a 14-1 major decision. Hear more from both wrestlers on the WKOK Podcast page.