State Troopers Warn Public About Online Retailer Scam

MILTON – State police around here are warning the public about all too common incidents of online retailer scams. Troopers say they’ve investigated a lot of incidents lately where victims have been contacted by unknown individuals claiming to be from Amazon.com or other online retailers.

Troopers say the scammers then explain there’s been fraudulent activity on the victim’s account and request access through their home computer or request a program or app to be downloaded. The victims are then instructed to log into their bank or online account, which allows the scammers unauthorized access and money is then transferred out.

Troopers say the public should never give or verify bank information, personal information, allow remote access to computers or respond to emails requesting the same.