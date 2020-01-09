State troopers injured during knife violence in Montour County

COOPER TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY — Two State Troopers were cut with a knife Tuesday night during a struggle to disarm with a man with two knives.

State police were called to a home on Pepper Hills Drive in Cooper Township Montour County around 6:30pm Tuesday after they got a report of a man throwing knives at his sister. When they arrived they found 24-yearold Michael Hartzell holding a knife to his own throat.

Police shot him with electric shock devices but that didn’t work and he ended up cutting two of the state troopers in the process of being taken into custody. Both troopers were taken to Geisinger for treatment of arm injuries.

Hartzell was arrested, charged with six counts of aggravated assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of resisting arrest. He was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $125,000 bail. (Deanna Force)