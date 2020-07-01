PSP: At least two troopers have COVID, Milton barracks closed

WATSONTOWN – Police in Watsontown say first responders who were working at the recent rally addressing racial injustice, have tested positive for COVID-19. Police Chief, Rodney Witherite, says they were notified by state police that at least two troopers from Milton who were at the protest have tested positive. It’s unclear where or when the troopers contracted the virus.

Chief Witherite says along with State Police from Milton, responders from the Northumberland County and Union County Sheriff’s Department, Milton borough police department, and some civilian employees of Watsontown were also in attendance. He says departments involved are taking precautions by getting tested and are also notifying participants who attended. Watsontown Police Department also posted a statement on their Facebook page.

State Police in Montoursville tell us the Troop F station in Milton has temporarily closed for thorough decontamination cleaning. It plans to reopen later today.

Chief Witherite is urging residents who attended Sunday’s rally, which drew hundreds of participants to the borough, to contact their primary health care physician for further guidance.

Here is the statement from the state police:

Troop F, Milton COVID-19 Response

PA State Police, Troop F, Milton –

The Troop F-Milton station is currently closed for a thorough decontamination

cleaning. Phone calls have been routed to surrounding PSP stations as of yesterday

afternoon. The station plans on reopening later today after decontamination. All

calls for service will still be handled.

We only have statewide numbers and no station specific numbers for enlisted and

civilian personnel testing positive due to COVID-19.

As of yesterday throughout the Commonwealth there are 10 enlisted troopers and 1

civilian on leave due to a COVID-19 positive test. More information can be found on

our website here:

https://www.psp.pa.gov/COVID-19/Pages/Staffing.aspx

Throughout the state, PSP leverages advancing technology and effective resource

allocation through the use of the “patrol zone” concept, so that troopers can remain

on patrol within their assigned areas for the balance of their shifts. Each vehicle is

equipped with a mobile office that allows troopers to complete reports, access the

records management system and communicate with supervisors, without the need

to return to station. Troop F Patrol zones – and the number of troopers assigned to

each zone – will not be changed by the current conditions.