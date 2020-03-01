State Trooper in stable condition after shooting; AP Headlines, Sports, & More

AP PA Headlines 3/1/20

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting outside an eastern Pennsylvania bar sent four people to medical facilities for treatment. Pottsville police say officers responded to an area near Woody’s Bar at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Police said an officer investigating the scene heard several shots by a large crowd gathered near the rear of the bar, and the officer encountered an armed man and fired. Four people are being treated at various medical facilities for gunshot wounds. Their conditions weren’t immediately released. Police say they’ve identified those involved in the shooting. State police and the Schuylkill County district attorney’s are investigating.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver of a stolen ambulance has been nabbed after leading police on a chase through Philadelphia that lasted more than an hour. A police spokesman says the man tried to run over an officer who shot him three times before the chase began. The officer was struck and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the man stole the emergency vehicle as authorities responded to reports of a domestic disturbance requiring medical attention at a motel. His name wasn’t immediately released as he has yet to be charged with a crime. He was taken to a hospital.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania state trooper conducting a traffic stop has been shot. The unidentified trooper is listed in stable condition. State police say the shooting happened early Saturday in Franklin County. It came after troopers stopped a driver who was suspected of driving under the influence. Police say that a fight broke out between the troopers and the driver, 20-year-old Robert William Ransom of Chambersburg, during a sobriety test. They say Ransom then pulled out a handgun and shot one of them. Ransom was taken into custody uninjured. It’s not clear whether Ransom has yet to secure legal representation.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The owner of an award-winning organic dairy in Pennsylvania that abruptly closed its doors last fall has pleaded guilty to running a Ponzi scheme that bilked investors of nearly $60 million. Philip Riehl was the majority owner of Trickling Springs Creamery. Prosecutors say he ran a long-running fraud scheme that preyed on hundreds of Amish and Mennonite investors. He pleaded guilty Thursday to securities and wire fraud and conspiracy. Sentencing was scheduled for June. The 68-year-old accountant faces a maximum of 45 years in prison.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Sports Scores & Skeds

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 25 points and had 17 rebounds as No. 18 Iowa pulled away in the second half for a 77-68 win over No. 16 Penn State on Saturday. Garza extended his streak of 20 or more points against Big Ten teams to 14 games, a new school record. It was Garza’s 14th double-double of the season. It was the 13th consecutive home win for the Hawkeyes (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten). Lamar Stevens led Penn State (21-8, 11-7) with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Susquehanna University defeated Scranton 86-69 in the championship game of the Landmark Conference men’s basketball tournament. Sophomore Lukas Yurasits scored 27 points and was named the four-team event’s Most Valuable Player after scoring 49 points total, in his two game. With the win, the River Hawks earned the Landmark’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Boys

Montoursville 72 Danville 66

Girls

Danville 49 Athens 29

Shamokin 60 Mifflinburg 42

Central Columbia 50 Warrior Run 41

Northwest Regional Wresting Championship

Selinsgrove junior, Nat Schon, the defending state champion at 220 pounds was topped in the Class 3A match. He was edged by Erie Cathedral Preps’ Dorian Crosby in the final. Coy Bastian placed second at 160, and Ryan Aument was third at 195.

Milton’s Cyler Crawford won the Class 2A Northeast Regional 132-pound title over rival Noah Hunt of Warrior Run. Crawford was on of 5 Valley wrestlers to win gold medals. The other four came from Southern Columbia: Patric Edmondson, Wesley Barnes, Gaidge Garcia and Lear Quinton. In addition to Hunt, the other Valley silver medalists were Southern’s Gavin Garcia and Cade Linn, and Line Mountain’s Jacob Feese.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final New York 125 Chicago 115 Final Atlanta 129 Portland 117 Final Miami 116 Brooklyn 113 Final Indiana 113 Cleveland 104 Final Memphis 105 L.A. Lakers 88 Final San Antonio 114 Orlando 113 Final OT Houston 111 Boston 110 Final Golden State 115 Phoenix 99

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Boston 4 N-Y Islanders 0 Final OT Los Angeles 2 New Jersey 1 Final Tampa Bay 4 Calgary 3 Final SO Chicago 3 Florida 2 Final Colorado 3 Nashville 2 Final Toronto 4 Vancouver 2 Final SO Ottawa 4 Detroit 3 Final OT Montreal 4 Carolina 3 Final Arizona 5 Buffalo 2 Final SO St. Louis 4 Dallas 3 Final Edmonton 3 Winnipeg 2 Final San Jose 5 Pittsburgh 0

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1)Kansas 62 Kansas St. 58 Final TCU 75 (2)Baylor 72 Final (3)Gonzaga 86 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 76 Final (5)San Diego St. 83 Nevada 76 Final Clemson 70 (6)Florida St. 69 Final Virginia 52 (7)Duke 50 Final (8)Kentucky 73 (15)Auburn 66 Final (24)Michigan St. 78 (9)Maryland 66 Final Providence 58 (12)Villanova 54 Final (13)Seton Hall 88 Marquette 79 Final (18)Iowa 77 (16)Penn St. 68 Final (17)BYU 81 Pepperdine 64 Final Oklahoma 73 (20)West Virginia 62 Final Texas 68 (22)Texas Tech 58

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Colorado 2 D.C. United 1 Final Montreal 2 New England 1 Final tie LA Galaxy 1 Houston 1 Final tie Toronto FC 2 San Jose 2 Final tie Real Salt Lake 0 Orlando City 0 Final FC Dallas 2 Philadelphia 0 Final Atlanta 2 Nashville 1 Final Sporting Kansas City 3 Vancouver 1

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Milwaukee at Charlotte 1 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota 3:30 p.m. Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers 3:30 p.m. Detroit at Sacramento 6 p.m. Toronto at Denver 6 p.m. L.A. Lakers at New Orleans 8 p.m. Washington at Golden State 8:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Philadelphia at N-Y Rangers 12 p.m. Calgary at Florida 4 p.m. Vancouver at Columbus 7 p.m. New Jersey at Anaheim 8 p.m. Washington at Minnesota 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Vegas 10:30 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(10)Creighton at St. John’s 12 p.m. Virginia Tech at (11)Louisville 6 p.m. (19)Michigan at (23)Ohio St. 4 p.m. (21)Colorado at Stanford 6 p.m. Cincinnati at (25)Houston 1 p.m.

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Colorado 2 D.C. United 1 Final Montreal 2 New England 1 Final tie LA Galaxy 1 Houston 1 Final tie Toronto FC 2 San Jose 2 Final tie Real Salt Lake 0 Orlando City 0 Final FC Dallas 2 Philadelphia 0 Final Atlanta 2 Nashville 1 Final Sporting Kansas City 3 Vancouver 1

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved