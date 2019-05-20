State Trooper Dies on Duty: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/20/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The governor of Pennsylvania has ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor a state trooper who died on duty over the weekend in suburban Philadelphia. State police say other troopers responded to the westbound lanes of I-276 in Bucks County at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday after 58-year-old Trooper Donald Bracket failed to answer radio transmissions.

Police say he was found unresponsive outside his patrol vehicle after “an apparent medical episode” and was pronounced dead at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in Philadelphia. Brackett joined the force in October 2001 and was assigned to the patrol section of Troop T, King of Prussia at the time of his death. Gov. Tom Wolf said Bracket “chose a life of service” and the commonwealth was “indebted to him and his family for their sacrifice.”

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Sixteen thousand tons of Bethlehem Steel has collapsed in a matter of seconds as a demolition crew imploded Martin Tower, the defunct steelmaker’s former world headquarters. Crowds gathered Sunday to watch the demolition of the area’s tallest building, a 21-story monolith that opened at the height of Bethlehem Steel’s power and profitability. America’s second-largest steelmaker went out of business in 2003.

Explosives took out Martin Tower’s steel supports and crumpled the 47-year-old building, which had earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places despite its relatively young age. The implosion created a dust plume expected to linger for several minutes before settling to the ground. Martin Tower had been vacant for a dozen years. Its owners are redeveloping the site into a mix of medical offices, stores and apartments.

CYBERSPACE (AP) — Once again, a fashion designer is coming under fire for a garment critics say misappropriates another’s culture. Nordstrom has apologized to Sikhs for selling a turban they found offensive. The wrap, marketed by Gucci, was on Nordstrom’s website for $790 _ and billed as the “Indy Full Turban.” It promised to keep its well-heeled wearer “in comfort” as well the sported a “trademark style.”

An official with the Sikh Coalition says Gucci and other companies are “commodifying and capitalizing on something that is dear and sacred to people around the world.” Nordstrom has removed the image from its site _ says the wrap is no longer being sold. Back in February, Gucci apologized for selling a turtleneck black wool balaclava sweater that could be pulled over the chin and nose. It had a slit along the mouth, ringed with what look like giant red lips _ evoking the image of blackface for many people. It, too, was pulled from sale.

CANNES, France (AP) _ Elton John says he is “blown away” by the fact that someone is making a movie about him. He says he was “very moved” and shed tears to see “Rocketman” the first time _ and “cried a lot” when he saw it again at the Cannes Film Festival. His co-writing partner Bernie Taupin also had the tissues nearby. He says watching their lives unfold on the big screen “was very emotional” _ and that he found himself “quietly sobbing.” John says he’s also impressed with Taron Egerton, who plays him in “Rocketman.” John says when he looks at Egerton on screen, it’s as though he is looking at himself.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The box office has a new king and his name is John Wick. The third installment of the hyper violent Keanu Reeves franchise has taken the top spot at the North American box office and ended the three-week reign of “Avengers: Endgame.” Studios on Sunday say “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” has grossed an estimated $57 million in its opening weekend. Not only did it far exceed expectations, it’s a franchise best that nearly doubled the opening of the second film, which itself doubled the opening of the first film from 2014.

The audience, in other words, is growing exponentially for this series about a talented assassin who never seems to get a break. This time, there’s a $14 million price tag on his head. Men made up the majority (63 of the “John Wick 3” opening weekend crowd. Overall audiences gave the film a rare A+ CinemaScore, indicating that word-of-mouth will be strong in subsequent weekends. According to Comscore’s PostTrak audience survey, 70% said they would “definitely recommend” to their friends and 21% said they would see it again in theaters.

1.”John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum,” $57 million ($35.2 million international).

2.”Avengers: Engame,” $29.4 million ($46.8 million international).

3.”Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” $24.8 million ($53.8 million international).

4.”A Dog’s Journey,” $8 million ($13.9 million international).

5.”The Hustle,” $6.1 million ($9.5 million international).

6.”The Intruder,” $4 million.

7.”Long Shot,” $3.4 million ($1.8 million international).

8.”The Sun Is Also a Star,” $2.6 million ($484,000 international).

9.”Poms,” $2.1 million ($396,000 international).

10.”Uglydolls,” $1.6 million ($3.1 million international).

SPOILER ALERT:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The last of the heads has rolled _ and the final bit of dragon fire has been belched out _ as “Game of Thrones” has come to an end. The 73rd and final episode of the HBO series aired last night. Among the highlights of the finale: Jon Snow vowed his love and loyalty to Queen Daenerys Targaryen this, even as he stabbed her to death out of fear she’s become a mad tyrant.

That, in turn, led to King Brandon Stark becoming King Bran the Broken. However, Bran won’t sit on the Iron Throne _ because a dragon melted it. And Bran won’t rule the Seven Kingdoms, because his Sister Sansa bolted with one of them, becoming queen of a now-independent Winterfell.

BOSTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been honored with the 2019 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award. Pelosi was recognized for her efforts to pass former President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care law and for helping Democrats reclaim control of the U.S. House during last year’s elections.

Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of the late president, calls the California Democrat “the most important woman in American political history.” Kennedy said Pelosi, who has served in the House since 1987, “leads with strength, integrity and grace under pressure.” The award was presented to Pelosi in a evening ceremony last night at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — A wooden temple built as a memorial to the 17 victims of a Florida high school mass shooting has been set ablaze in a symbolic gesture of healing. The “Temple of Time” public art installation was set afire yesterday at a ceremony hosted by the cities of Parkland and Coral Springs, where Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students live.

The families of several Parkland victims attended the ritual burning of the 35-foot tall temple. Described as “therapeutic” by some, the ceremonial fire is supposed to symbolize the release of pain still left inside. San Francisco-area artist David Best created the 1,600-square-foot Asian design with a spire roof, helped by several volunteers. A gunman killed 17 students and staffers and injured 17 others on Feb. 14, 2018.

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has jabbed at President Donald Trump, saying he understands why people are mesmerized by the president’s tweets because “it is the nature of grotesque things that you can’t look away.” Buttigieg spoke yesterday during a Fox News town hall. Asked about how he responds to Trump’s tweets and name-calling, Buttigieg said, “I don’t care.” He says Democrats need to talk more about what they’ll do for Americans than about Trump.

Trump criticized Fox News earlier yesterday for “wasting airtime” on Buttigieg, saying Fox “is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems.” He repeated his nickname for the Indiana mayor, calling him Alfred E. Neumann, the “Mad” magazine character _ and said he’ll never be president.

MIAMI (AP) — A mother who turned to activism after the slaying of her black teen son Trayvon Martin has announced she is running for office in Miami. The Miami Herald reports Sybrina Fulton will be entering the race to join the 13-member board of Miami-Dade County commissioners. Fulton said in a statement on Saturday that she would continue working to end gun violence.

She will challenge Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert for the seat that is up for grabs in 2020 because of term limits. Trayvon’s parents head a foundation and have been recognized for their work on gun reform and social justice. Trayvon was unarmed when shot dead by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman, who was later acquitted on the grounds of self-defense. His death sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered for the second straight day and pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto also went deep to help the Philadelphia Phillies complete a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 7-5 victory. Harper’s tiebreaking, two-run shot in the sixth inning wasn’t as prodigious as his 466-foot drive in Saturday’s 2-1 victory, but this one had plenty of distance to clear the right-center wall for the NL East leaders.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. The Phils are back on the radio tonight at 7:30am playing at the Chicago Cubs.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long has announced his retirement from football. He ends an 11-year NFL playing career that included winning two Super Bowl titles and the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Long posted his decision Twitter. The 33-year-old Long is the son of Hall of Famer Howie Long. He had 70 career sacks and 15 forced fumbles in stints with the Rams, Patriots and Eagles.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Colin Moran hit a three-run home run and finished with four RBIs, and Joe Musgrove beat his hometown Padres for the second time in as many seasons as the Pittsburgh Pirates won 6-4 to take three of four. Musgrove was the second straight alum of Grossmont High in suburban El Cajon to beat the Padres.

