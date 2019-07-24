State Supreme Court won’t hear Hare’s appeal

SUNBURY – Victor Hare, who was convicted in the 2014 overdose death of nine-year-old Korbin Rager, will not have his case heard by the state Supreme Court. The Daily Item reports the order from the court was issued Tuesday.

In February, Hare and his attorney requested the state high court hear the appeal…This after a panel of judges from the Superior Court of PA in last year affirmed Hare’s 25-to-50-year state prison sentence. Hare, who is 62-years-old, from Point Township, claimed in his original filing the commonwealth presented insufficient evidence to support his conviction.