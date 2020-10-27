State strongly suggests hand delivering mail-in ballots now

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians are now being urged to hand deliver mail-in ballots immediately.

Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar say voters who still have their mail-in ballots are strongly encouraged to drop them off at their county election office or other officially designated site, rather than mail them.

Governor Wolf says doing so will give voters peace of mind that their vote will be counted. He said voters shouldn’t wait until Election Day. The governor says US Postal Service can’t guarantee a ballot would be delivered on time.

In Pennsylvania, today is the deadline to apply for a ballot or apply in person for a ballot and vote early. The deadline to drop off completed mail ballots is 8 p.m. on the November 3 Election Day, but voters today were urged to turn in their ballots as soon as possible.

More than 3 million Pennsylvanians have applied to vote by mail.