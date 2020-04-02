State sets deadline for exemptions from Wolf shutdown order

Pennsylvania businesses are facing a Friday deadline for seeking an exemption from Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown order. Wolf has ordered all “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shutter their physical locations until further notice to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, but established a waiver process for companies that believe they should be exempt. The state has received more than 34,000 waiver requests through Wednesday. The Department of Community and Economic Development has approved 5,609 requests and denied 8,662.