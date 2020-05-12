State Senator John Gordner sides with counties defying governor

State Senator John Gordner understands why counties are choosing to defy the Governor

BERWICK – Columbia County is one of the counties that are considering defying the Governor’s order to remain in red status and not move to yellow. State Senator John Gordner says he understands why Columbia County may choose to go against the Governor’s orders.

Gordner said, “I think the frustration is just the arbitrary nature of the guidelines. There is nothing really set. Initially they were using 50 per 100,000, but now they have said a number of times that is not the only measure, and they are using other types of matrix that are not transparent. Thirteen counties were added on Friday, but most of those 13 counties felt they should have been listed with the first wave.”

Gordner says conflicting decisions are frustrating for businesses to understand. He explained, “I mean the mall (Susquehanna Valley Mall) was informed earlier in the week that they could open and then Thursday night was told that they couldn’t open because the mall is a recreation area. Look…Do people walk in the mall? Sure…Is there a thousand people in the mall? Maybe 20 years ago, but there’s not that amount now. So, that’s just part of the craziness involved with who can do what at any given time.”

Saturday, Schuylkill County joined Dauphin, Lancaster and Lebanon counties in announcing that they will be moving to yellow phase, defying direction from the Governor Wolf administration. You can hear more from Gordner on this and other topics from WKOK’s Monday On the Mark program online at www.wkok.com.