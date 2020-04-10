State Senator John Gordner COVID-19 legislation only was discussed this week

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania house and senate are in session this week. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) was a guest on WKOK’s On The Mark program and says only a handful of legislators are on the floor, while most are taking part remotely. He said all legislation this week focuses on COVID-19, including a discussion on the closure of state and liquor stores.

Gordner said, “The Governor has been pretty adamant in regard to not reopening the state stores. They did do, what was supposed to be, a soft rollout of online orders last week. The first day that they did the soft opening, the system crashed.” The crash was due to so many online purchases taking place at once. He said the Governor has not been willing to bend on reopening the stores.

They also have been discussing the closure of car dealerships. Gordner said, “Car dealerships are not open and we hope the Governor ends up dealing with that. But, one of the little challenges is that our state had not adopted an online notary system. So we are going to be considering legislation that it be allowed, during this pandemic emergency order, to do online notarization, which would help with that type of thing.”

When it comes to his office, there have been recent changes. Gordner explained, “My staff, who I was trying to keep in the district offices, although we were closing the doors and not allowing visitors, due to the Governor’s order late last week, we are now completely remote.”

And he says they have still been busy working from home. Gordner explained, “The calls and emails are related to unemployment compensation. People have been very frustrated not being able to get filed. For the first time in the history of unemployment compensation, self employed individuals and independent contractors are able to access it.”

