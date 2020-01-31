State Senator John Gordner running for re-election

HARRISBURG – One of the Valley’s state senators is hoping to keep working for his constituents in Harrisburg. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) announced on WKOK’s On The Mark he’s seeking re-election.

Senator Gordner, who’s served as the Majority Whip in the senate, says the people in this Valley, and the people in GOP leadership he’s worked with in Harrisburg, are a big part of his decision, “It’s great to be a part of a leadership team and to be at the table. And so for the past three-plus years, I think it’s been great for our area to have someone in the Whip position to be at the table, and I look forward to continue to be able to do that.”

One of Gordner’s latest accomplishments in office is sponsoring the recent bill to move Pennsylvania’s primary vote from late April to the first Tuesday in March in 2024, “This year, we will be the last big state to have a primary election. People that can go back, I remember California used to have one in June, back in the day, and theirs is March 3, so we shouldn’t be the last big state to have a primary.”

Gordner says his legislation will make Pennsylvania one of four states to have primaries in early March in 2024 with Florida, Illinois and Arizona. When asked about the ongoing ‘Convention of State’s’ question, Gordner says he’s taking a ‘wait and see’ approach. He also continues to work daily on the recent UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury closure.

Hear more from Senator Gordner on the WKOK Podcast Page.