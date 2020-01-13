State Senator Gene Yaw announces he is running for reelection

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY – One of The Valley’s state senate leaders says he is running for reelection. Gene Yaw, who lives in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County and represents the 23rd District in the state senate, says he is running for another four year term. He is a republican and has served since January of 2009.

Yaw recently was elected chairman of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, says in a reelection statement says he has been a strong advocate for the natural gas Impact Fee. That fee he says has benefited his constituents who have hydrofracking wells on their properties, as well as all other Pennsylvanians.