State Senate OKs DUI Penalties: AP Pennsylvania Headlines, Features

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state Senate is passing legislation to substantially increase penalties for motorists who have multiple DUI convictions to end what the bill’s sponsor called Pennsylvania’s “revolving door system” for the most serious drunk drivers. The bill passed Tuesday, 43-6, and goes to the House of Representatives. Under the bill, penalties would rise for those who receive multiple driving-under-the-influence convictions and have higher blood alcohol content levels. In addition, the bill would create a court-administered sobriety monitoring program and make it a condition of bail for at least three months for someone who is charged with their second DUI offense.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A measure to amend the state constitution in Pennsylvania and let each political party’s gubernatorial nominee choose who will serve under them as lieutenant governor cleared a first hurdle. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 46 to 2 on Tuesday for a constitutional amendment that would end the current practice, in which the governor and lieutenant governor run separately for their party’s nominations. It passed the Republican-controlled House 130-67 in December, with most Democrats against it. The proposal still needs to pass the House and Senate in the 2021-22 legislative session before going to voters for final approval in a statewide referendum.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf will have at least a couple million dollars to spend in this year’s legislative elections to help his fellow Democrats pick up seats and aid his push for priorities that stalled in Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature. A campaign spokeswoman told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Wolf’s campaign had $2.2 million heading into 2020 to help elect Democrats to the state Legislature. Wolf is renewing his push to raise the minimum wage and to win approval of a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production to underwrite a $4.5 billion “Restore Pennsylvania” infrastructure program.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they will not retry a former northeastern Pennsylvania judge on some charges thrown out by a federal appeals court in what authorities said were juveniles wrongly sent to a detention center. Prosecutors cited the length of the sentence on remaining counts and the difficulty of retrying the case since so much time has passed. Defense attorneys say they will seek a reduction in the 28-year prison sentence imposed on former Luzerne County judge Mark Ciavarella Jr. He was convicted in 2011 of accepting bribes in exchange for ordering kids to a for-profit detention center for relatively minor infractions.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A monument honoring voting rights for African American men and women will soon be built on Pennsylvania’s Capitol grounds. The monument will also commemorate former residents of the Old Eighth Ward, a black community in Harrisburg that was demolished to make way for the state Capitol Complex. The multi-purpose monument, called “A Gathering at the Crossroads,” will feature four bronze life-size statues of abolitionists and orators who fought for equal rights. The groundbreaking for the $400,000 monument will be held on March 25 and the dedication is scheduled for June 15. About $290,000 has been raised to date.

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — A judge is flatly rejecting Jerry Sandusky’s latest request to have his 30- to 60-year child molestation sentence reduced. A judge said Tuesday that she purposely fashioned the prison term to have an impact on the former Penn State assistant football coach. She noted Sandusky continues to maintain his innocence. And the judge said it appeared Sandusky would have access to children if he were to leave prison. His lawyers say he plans further appeals. The 76-year-old Sandusky participated by phone but said very little. His defense attorney argued that grievances and misconduct that Sandusky has been involved in while in prison were relatively minor.

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Lehigh University is imposing new restrictions on fraternities and sororities — amounting to a “pause” on their activities — following reports that earlier warnings about excessive alcohol consumption and other misconduct had gone unheeded by the groups at the eastern Pennsylvania university. President John Simon said in an email Tuesday that new members cannot be recruited and social activities are being suspended. In addition, wine and beer won’t be allowed in the Greek houses or individual rooms. Last year, the university announced a ban on hard liquor and other restrictions as part of a crackdown on the organizations.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Convenience store giant Wawa Inc. says it’s responding to reports that hacked information from its customers’ credit cards may be being sold on the dark web. The company said Tuesday that customers who may be affected can obtain free credit monitoring and identity theft protection. The company says malware discovered last month affected payment card information and was contained within three days. Cybersecurity firm Gemini Advisory says information from the Wawa theft began to show up for sale on the dark web this week. Gemini says the data breach ranks among the largest ever, potentially exposing 30 million sets of payment records.

WASHINGTON DC (AP) – The nation’s media critic-in-chief is back on the job. President Donald Trump was publicly supportive of his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is in a battle with National Public Radio. Pompeo reportedly berated an NPR reporter for her questioning in an interview last Friday. Trump says Pompeo “did a good job on her.” The State Department has since notified another NPR reporter that she would not be allowed on Pompeo’s plane for an upcoming trip. Meanwhile, Trump tweeted criticism of a familiar target, CNN’s Don Lemon, and said Fox News Channel was trying to be ‘politically correct’ by interviewing a Democrat.

WILDWOOD, NEW JERSEY (AP) – President Donald Trump is capping off a busy day by heaping praise on the newest Republican member of Congress and savaging Democrats he said are engaged in “demented hoaxes” like his impeachment trial. Trump’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Tuesday came hours after his legal team wrapped up the final day of its opening arguments on the Senate floor. The president spoke to an enthusiastic audience in support of Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who recently abandoned the Democratic Party after breaking ranks over impeachment. Trump called Van Drew on stage, saying, “Jeff had the guts to defy the left-wing fanatics in his own party.”

NEW YORK (AP) – A Washington Post reporter who had been placed on administrative leave after she tweeted a link to a story about a 2003 rape allegation against Kobe Bryant has been cleared to return to work, the paper said Tuesday. The Post said an internal review had determined that political reporter Felicia Sonmez was “not in clear and direct violation of our social media policy.” It also said it regretted having spoken publicly about a personnel matter. The action against Sonmez had come under harsh criticism from Post staffers.

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (AP) – It’s Lincoln the goat versus Sammy the dog in the race for honorary mayor of one Vermont town. The Nubian goat had won the election in Fair Haven, Vermont, last year after the town manager came up with the pet mayor election to raise money to rehabilitate a community playground. Now, the police chief of the town nominated K-9 Sammy, a German Shepherd. Sammy is well-known around town and frequently visits local schools with a resource officer and attends concerts in the park.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) – Oscar Mayer’s iconic wiener-on-wheels got a grilling from a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy because the driver of the giant hot dog failed to give enough room to another car on the road with emergency lights. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet Monday they pulled over the Wienermobile and gave the driver a verbal warning for not following the law. The sheriff’s office tweet showed a picture of the sheriff’s deputy’s SUV parked behind the Wienermobile with the hashtags, #MoveOver #SlowDown #Wienermobile.

