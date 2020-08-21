Valley Rep is pleased students can get back into the classroom

HARRISBURG – A local state representative is glad that students are starting to go back into the classroom for school. Local school districts are offering in person and online learning opportunities, with some schools opening this week, including the Selinsgrove and Warrior Run School Districts.

State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver (R108th, Sunbury) was a guest on WKOK’s On The Mark program talking about the return to the classroom during the Coronavirus pandemic, “I’ve always said that this pandemic has affected everybody quite individually, and I think parents and students need to do what they are most comfortable doing, and if that is going back into the schools, then that is what they should do. If that is keeping them home and doing a cyber program with the school, I think that is what they should do.”

Rep. Schlegel Culver believes going back to school can have a positive impact on a student’s mental health, “I’ve had some conversations with some ER doctors and some other folks and there is major concern about the mental health of young children. I think it will be a good check to get the students back in the classroom to see if there are any unmet needs while they are home, and if there is, how do you meet that need.”

“I think it’s important to get them back or in some fashion to get them learning and get them connected to students and teachers again,” she said.

