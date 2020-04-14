State Rep. Rowe part of charge to get businesses reopen

LEWISBURG – One of the Valley’s state representatives is part of the GOP effort to get Pennsylvania’s economy back up and running. State Representative David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg) is supporting two pieces of legislation to help with the effort.

The first is getting the state’s auto-sales industry restarted…something the lawmaker has long argued for since the start of the statewide shutdown, “Safety is of course our first priority, so the legislation will simply allow auto sales to continue, as long as CDC prevention standards are maintained.”

Rowe says he’s had several calls in the past week from people who need transpiration because of various car troubles, “And many of these people are healthcare workers who have had to either borrow cars, taking them away from other family members, just to get to work, where they’re definitely considered essential, even by the governor. So this transportation shortage has forced Pennsylvania consumers to go out of state.”

Rowe says more legislation is in the works to reopen other businesses, but he says this wouldn’t put everything completely back to normal, “But rather, it will create a much more objective standard from what we have now, and allow people to potentially have the ability to continue to provide for their families, while also maintaining safe CDC prevention standards.”

