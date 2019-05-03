State Rep. Nazi Comment: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/03/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state lawmaker protesting a gas pipeline project in her neighborhood is apologizing for saying “Nazis were just doing their jobs too” in response to complaints that demonstrators were preventing workers from doing their jobs. Democratic Rep. Danielle Friel Otten, of Chester County, said Thursday on Twitter that her language was insensitive and that she sincerely apologized.

She earlier had accused oil-and-gas industry consultants of stirring up outrage and said the fight wasn’t with the workers. Otten’s initial Saturday comment on Twitter responded to complaints by a pro-pipeline organization that pipeline opponents were blocking worksites. Criticizing Otten’s words were top Democratic lawmakers, the head of Steamfitters Local 420, the Anti-Defamation League’s Philadelphia-area chapter and the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia. The state Republican Party wants Otten to resign.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a state Transportation Department employee stole a disability parking placard from work, and an investigation found other PennDOT employees have misused the permits. State police said Thursday that after being asked to investigate by PennDOT’s risk management office, they concluded the Harrisburg woman stole the placard and used it to park in spaces reserved for the disabled at her workplace.

She’s being charged with theft and misuse of the placard. A district court employee says charging documents aren’t yet public. Investigators say they also determined seven other PennDOT employees were misusing disability parking placards issued to their friends or family members. PennDOT communications director Erin Waters-Trasatt says she can’t discuss personnel matters, but the agency takes seriously its overnight of disability parking placards.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — With their bulging red eyes and deafening mating song, the 17-year cicadas are about to emerge. The insects have been waiting underground for nearly two decades, and millions are about to make their debut around western Pennsylvania, parts of eastern Ohio and a small swath of West Virginia. Penn State Extension horticulture educator Sandy Feather tells the Tribune Review it takes several days of temperatures above 60 degrees Fahrenheit (15.5 degrees Celsius) for them to emerge.

Temperatures around Pittsburgh are forecast to be in the high 60s and low 70s next week. Feather says they’ll be loud, but they don’t pose a threat to anything except very young trees. Adult cicadas don’t eat or bite and exist only to mate. They’ll all be dead by the end of June.

.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

DENVER (AP) — A lawsuit against a Denver landlord who was recorded refusing to allow a Muslim father and son to sublease her property for a restaurant has ended in a $675,000 settlement. The dispute focused on a central Denver property, already equipped as a restaurant for a fried chicken spot that closed. Its owner, Craig Caldwell, thought he had the perfect pair to sublease the property.

But when his landlord refused to sign off, Caldwell recorded the woman demanding that he find “an American person.” Shocked, he went to a lawyer and later joined the father and son in a lawsuit against the building’s owner, Katina Gatchis. Attorneys for Gatchis didn’t return emails or phone calls seeking comment on the settlement, which was signed in April.

CYBERSPACE (AP) — Facebook is turning its back on a number of extremists, including Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos and Louis Farrakhan. The social networking site says they — and others — violate its ban on “dangerous individuals.” The ban applies to both Facebook’s main service and to Instagram — as well as to fan pages and other related accounts. The move by Facebook is seen as a way for the social media giant to oust those promoting hate, racism and Anti-Semitism. But several of those who have been banned say their removal amounts to censorship.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Peter Mayhew, the towering actor who donned a huge, furry costume to give life to the rugged-and-beloved character of Chewbacca in the original “Star Wars” trilogy and two other films, has died, his family said Thursday. Mayhew died at his home in north Texas on Tuesday, according to a family statement. He was 74. No cause was given.

As Chewbacca, known to his friends as Chewie, the 7-foot-3 Mayhew was a fierce warrior with a soft heart, loyal sidekick to Harrison Ford’s Han Solo, and co-pilot of the Millennium Falcon. Mayhew went on to appear as the Wookiee in the 2005 prequel “Revenge of the Sith” and shared the part in 2015’s “The Force Awakens” with actor Joonas Suotamo, who took over the role in subsequent films.

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — It’s the kind of move that could make a father ground his son. But in this case, the authorities will likely take care of the punishment. Police in Maine say a man robbed a bank — using his unwitting dad as the getaway driver. Police in Lewiston say it went down this way: Keith Tilton dropped his 39-year-old son off at a bank Tuesday afternoon — believing his son needed to cash a check. They say when he emerged with cash, it wasn’t from a check — but from a robbery.

Police say Joseph Donald Tilton made off with $620. Meanwhile, his father dropped off his son in a different part of town, and later drove by the bank where the theft took place. It was there that police using the description of the getaway car, stopped the vehicle. The Sun Journal reports Joseph Tilton is charged with felony robbery. But authorities didn’t charge his dad, since police don’t think he knew what was going on.

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) — Talk about someone being flushed with anger. Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a man who became irked after his mother kicked him out of the house — flushed the ashes of his grandparents down a toilet. The Tribune-Review newspaper reports Thomas Wells of McKeesport had been staying with his mom before she asked him to leave in September.

The mom went to police in February to complain that a relative told her Wells had flushed his grandparents’ ashes before leaving. The ashes were kept in a box in the mother’s bedroom. When confronted about the allegation, authorities say Wells told his mom he had done no such thing. But the mother says he later told her that he would flush her remains after she dies. Wells has been arraigned on two counts of abuse of a corpse — and criminal mischief.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard almost singlehandedly beat the Cincinnati Reds in their game yesterday — using his arm and his bat. He became the first pitcher in 36 years to throw a 1-0 shutout victory — while hitting a home run to provide the only run of the contest. While the 407-foot, opposite field homer was a key point in the game, Syndergaard let his arm do as much talking as his bat did. He struck out 10 and scattered just four hits in registering the third complete game of his career. The last pitcher to homer in a 1-0 complete-game win was the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Bob Welch against the Reds on June 17, 1983,

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores, & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Maikel Franco hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh, Rhys Hoskins hit a solo homer and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3. Phillies ace Aaron Nola allowed one run and seven hits, striking out six in 5 2/3 innings to help the Phillies earn a split of their two-game interleague series. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. The weekend sked:

Friday 5/3 6:30 pm Nationals at Phillies

Saturday 5/4 6:30 pm Nationals at Phillies

Sunday 5/5 1:30 pm Nationals at Phillies

Monday 5/6 8:05 pm Phillies at Cardinals

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid refused to get tripped up back home in the postseason, scoring 33 points and playing to the “MVP!” chants to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 116-95 victory over Toronto Raptors. Philadelphia took a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 8 Houston 2

Final Tampa Bay 3 Kansas City 1

Final Chi White Sox 6 Boston 4

Final L-A Angels 6 Toronto 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 1 Cincinnati 0

Final San Diego 11 Atlanta 2

Final Colorado 11 Milwaukee 6

Final Washington 2 St. Louis 1

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Philadelphia 116 Toronto 95

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 4 Columbus 1

Final Colorado 3 San Jose 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Oakland at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami 7:10 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Milwaukee at Boston 8:00 p.m.

Denver at Portland 10:30 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

N-Y Islanders at Carolina 7:00 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis 9:30 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Vancouver at Colorado 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved