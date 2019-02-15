State Rep. Keller react to budget, border security debate

LEWISBURG – More reaction around the Valley continues after a budget bill was passed Thursday to keep the federal government open, and whether a national emergency should’ve been declared on border security.

State Representative Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer), who’s also a candidate for Tom Marino’s vacant seat for the 12th U.S. Congressional District, weighed in. He says while it’s a positive federal workers will still be paid, the national debt is a concern, “The debt is a concern, and it’s something I’ve worked diligently on for Pennsylvania. My position on government and why I dig so deeply into the financial aspect is if we don’t have a healthy financial economic status, we’re not going to be able to fund or support any of the things for which government is responsible.”

Keller also reiterated the country’s immigration system needs to be fixed, “The whole issue we’ve been wrangling for many decades now on immigration I think is summed up very well by the late Jack Kemp; We are a nation of immigrants and we should keep the backdoor of illegal immigration closed so that we can keep the front door open of illegal immigration.”

Keller was at a joint legislative breakfast with the Central Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce. Cong. Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas) sent a videotaped message to the group, discussing his activities in Washington DC.

Hear reaction from Democratic 12th congressional district candidate Marc Friedenberg in a future newscast.