State Rep. David Rowe sworn in

HARRISBURG – Newly elected State Representative David Rowe (R-85th, Snyder/Union) was sworn into office during a ceremony at the state capitol Tuesday. Rowe won the August 20 special election necessitated by the retirement of former State Representative Fred Keller, who has since been elected to the United States Congress.

“It’s an honor to join the rest of the members of the house. I know its a huge responsibility and a huge honor that the voters of the 85th district have bestowed on me, and I look forward to serving them well. I’ve owned small business locally for many years, and so I think bringing that fiscally conservative mentality to the state government is something that is badly needed.”

Rowe says his priorities include fighting for policies that encourage economic growth, supporting the farming community and providing family-sustaining jobs for the district.