WINFIELD – A Winfield woman was injured in an accident Sunday morning in Jackson Township, Snyder County. State police say 22-year-old Michelle Beers was driving her car on Crest Road around 1:20 a.m. when she slid off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.

The car traveled over the embankment and came to rest in a field. Beers was taken by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. Treatment information from the hospital is not known.